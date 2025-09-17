Hyu Iwata calls for Rodtang showdown after knockout performance over Jordan Estupinan

  • home icon
By Ted Razon
Published Sep 17, 2025 03:00 GMT
Hyu (L) and Rodtang (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Hyu (left) and Rodtang (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Undefeated Japanese flyweight kickboxing sensation Hyu Iwata wasn’t beating around the bush when asked who he wants to fight next. The 22-year-old sensation shifted his crosshairs to arguably one of the biggest superstars of the promotion, Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon.

Hyu extended his pristine career slate to 12-0 at ONE Fight Night 35 earlier this month with a stellar come-from-behind TKO victory over Jordan Estupinan.

The Japanese phenom also cashed in a $50,000 performance bonus after handing the Colombian firecracker his first career loss.

Speaking to Nick Atkin after his victory, Hyu boldly expressed his desire to test himself against the Thai megastar:

"I feel like for my fight performance this time if I could even go and fight Rodtang, there's some buffer, some space that I can grow and be better too."
Hyu is fearless in the ring, and it looks like he’s also not afraid to call his shots. The Team Mehdi Zatout and TEAM3K representative has shown great promise and seems to be improving by the day.

While Rodtang might not be in his immediate future, Hyu could one day earn that opportunity if he continues climbing the ladder. That may be sooner than later, especially if he gets a top 5 opponent next.

Watch the full interview with Nick Atkin:

Hyu confident he'll keep his undefeated record intact

Hyu Iwata is the real deal, evidenced by his perfect 4-0 slate against elite competition in the world's largest martial arts organization.

While the road will certainly get tougher for the 22-year-old striker from here on out, he expects to continue getting his hand raised.

"I'm ready to get the ONE Championship belt. I won't lose to anyone. Thank you," he told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

