Hyu Iwata calls for Rodtang showdown after knockout performance over Jordan Estupinan

Undefeated Japanese flyweight kickboxing sensation Hyu Iwata wasn’t beating around the bush when asked who he wants to fight next. The 22-year-old sensation shifted his crosshairs to arguably one of the biggest superstars of the promotion, Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon.

Ad

Hyu extended his pristine career slate to 12-0 at ONE Fight Night 35 earlier this month with a stellar come-from-behind TKO victory over Jordan Estupinan.

The Japanese phenom also cashed in a $50,000 performance bonus after handing the Colombian firecracker his first career loss.

Speaking to Nick Atkin after his victory, Hyu boldly expressed his desire to test himself against the Thai megastar:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I feel like for my fight performance this time if I could even go and fight Rodtang, there's some buffer, some space that I can grow and be better too."

Ad

Trending

Hyu is fearless in the ring, and it looks like he’s also not afraid to call his shots. The Team Mehdi Zatout and TEAM3K representative has shown great promise and seems to be improving by the day.

While Rodtang might not be in his immediate future, Hyu could one day earn that opportunity if he continues climbing the ladder. That may be sooner than later, especially if he gets a top 5 opponent next.

Ad

Watch the full interview with Nick Atkin:

Ad

Hyu confident he'll keep his undefeated record intact

Hyu Iwata is the real deal, evidenced by his perfect 4-0 slate against elite competition in the world's largest martial arts organization.

While the road will certainly get tougher for the 22-year-old striker from here on out, he expects to continue getting his hand raised.

"I'm ready to get the ONE Championship belt. I won't lose to anyone. Thank you," he told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.