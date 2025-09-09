“I’m very happy about this victory” - Hyu Iwata reflects on come-from-behind win over Jordan Estupinan

Veteran Japanese striker Hyu Iwata showcased his ring intelligence and finishing ability when he scored a come-from-behind TKO victory over Jordan Estupinan in the third round at ONE Fight Night 35 last Saturday, September 6.The 22-year-old former All-Japan karate champion demonstrated his patience by using the opening rounds to study his opponent before delivering a decisive finish at 1:45 of round three at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHyu's victory is a reminder to fans of his growing superstardom, maintaining his perfect record since joining ONE Championship's talent-laden flyweight kickboxing division.Training out of TEAM3K while working with renowned Team Mehdi Zatout in Thailand, Hyu has transformed into an absolute force in the world’s largest martial arts organization.Hyu told Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:&quot;First of all, greetings to all the people in Lumpinee Stadium. I'm very happy about this victory. For my first and second rounds, I used those to study my opponent, to check how much power left in Jordan Estupinan. And in the third round, I just did what I've been training [for]. It went all well.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger ,on Prime Video, is available to watch in North America via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Hyu Iwata has eyes on ONE Champions gold after big winJapanese star Hyu Iwata is dreaming of becoming a ONE world champion, and he can’t wait to get in line for a shot at the gold.The 22-year-old has made his intentions clear, and he wants a crack at the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.He told Chilson:“I’m ready to get the ONE Championship belt. I won’t lose to anyone. Thank you.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Hyu Iwata.