ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight breakdown: Hyu vs. Jordan Estupinan

Undefeated Japanese star Hyu bagged another sensational victory at ONE Fight Night 35, this time overcoming Colombian phenom Jordan Estupinan in their flyweight kickboxing tiff inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.The Team Mehdi Zatout and TEAM3K athlete struggled to settle into a rhythm early, while the JCFernandez and Team CSK warrior arrived with big combinations to cancel out his opponent's heavy kicking game.Though his sniper-like kicks were on point, the young star had plenty of chances to go to work with his hands, as Estupinan was practically open every time he looked for a money shot inside the pocket.While he missed out on the opportunity to capitalize and get creative with his hands in Round 1, the 22-year-old brilliantly mixed things up in the second and third rounds.There's nothing that needed any adjustments from the Osaka native from then on. He executed Mehdi Zatout's plan to perfection, throwing with variety that eventually handed Estupinan a first career loss.Hyu obtained the first knockdown via a punch. Then, it was a flying knee that sent the Colombian crashing to the canvas. The third and final knockdown came off a salvo of shots.Hyu's victory couldn't have gone any better, though he'd probably feel that he could have sorted this one out much quicker. His highlight-reel win pocketed him a US$50,000 performance bonus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOfficial result: Hyu defeats Jordan Estupinan via TKO at 1:45 of Round 3Hyu's triumph inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday, Sept. 5, gave the Japanese standout his fourth straight victory in the promotion.Since picking up a unanimous decision triumph over Youcef Saad at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September last year, the Japanese talent has finished all three of his subsequent matchups in highlight-reel fashion.Besides Estupinan, Hyu finished Portuguese ace Leandro Miranda (R2 TKO) and Zakaria El Jamari (R1 KO). His overall slate now stands at 12-0.He is looking better with each passing fight. With a world-class fight IQ, a solid gas tank, and match-ending power in all of his striking tools, it shouldn't be too long before he enters the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title picture.ONE Fight Night 35 will be available via replay on Amazon Prime Video to fight fans in the United States and Canada.