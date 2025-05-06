"I want to be as amazing as my brother" - Jordan Estupinan eager to emulate Johan's success in ONE Championship

Colombian Muay Thai sensation Jordan Estupinan is looking at his twin and fellow ONE Championship contender Johan as his main inspiration to be a great athlete on the global stage.
After Jordan Estupinan defeated Ali Saldoev in their flyweight Muay Thai scrap last Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he revealed this during his post-fight interview with Nick Atkin:
"What I can promise you is that next time it's going to be amazing. Very good show. I want to be as amazing as my brother. So, you know, that's the standard."
Check out Jordan Estupinan's interview below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
With this latest triumph, the 22-year-old is now on pace to replicate the success of his twin brother and has the upside of becoming a top-five contender in the stacked weight class.
Currently, Johan is the number five-rated flyweight Muay Thai contender, just behind Nakrob Fairtex, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Johan Estupinan backs Jordan Estupinan in his latest triumph against Ali Saldoev at ONE Fight Night 31
After Jordan Estupinan maintained his immaculate professional record and extended his win streak to two under the world's largest martial arts organization, his twin, Johan, expressed his full support and love for his brother through an Instagram post.
'Panda Kick' admitted that he may not be verbal with his love with Jordan, but he reminded everyone that action speaks louder than words, and he manifests this by being with him in his pro career, as he wrote:
"I'm not a man to tell my brother that I love him, better I show him with facts supporting him in what he loves most. And what he loves most is this sport, so I show my love towards him 💪🏼🐼❤️💪🏼🐼🇨🇴"
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.