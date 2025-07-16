Hyu Iwata and Tagir Khalilov throw down in flyweight kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 35

Tagir Khalilov faces his toughest test yet when he squares off against undefeated Japanese sensation Hyu Iwata in a pivotal flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 35.

Their three-round scrap broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, where two contrasting career trajectories will collide in what promises to be a striking clinic.

ONE Championship announced the fight on its official site last week.

Khalilov enters this contest riding momentum from his impressive unanimous decision victory over 19-year-old Chinese standout Liao Shixu at ONE Fight Night 32 last month.

The 32-year-old, who represents Russia and Azerbaijan, has carved out a solid reputation throughout nine fights in the promotion, displaying match-winning knockout power and durability alongside ONE world champions like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Part of his four triumphs in the promotion include two sensational highlight-reel finishes against Black Panther and Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi.

Tagir Khalilov will have it all to do against Hyu Iwata

Standing across from Tagir Khalilov will be a 23-year-old Hyu, who has conquered all three of his tests in the promotion on his way to an unblemished 11-0 slate.

The Japanese dynamo delivered a striking clinic against Youcef Saad in his debut before scoring knockout triumphs over Leandro Miranda and Zakaria El Jamari.

While everything has been going his way so far, Hyu's pristine slate will face its sternest examination against a battle-tested fighter who's proven capable of troubling world champions.

The entire ONE Fight Night 35 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, September 5.

The card will be headlined by a ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title fight between defending queen Jackie Buntan and promotional newcomer Stella Hemetsberger.

