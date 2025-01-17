  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I was 12" - KSI and Logan Paul hit with brutal P. Diddy allegations during hilarious jibe at Misfits Boxing press conference

"I was 12" - KSI and Logan Paul hit with brutal P. Diddy allegations during hilarious jibe at Misfits Boxing press conference

By Souvik Roy
Modified Jan 17, 2025 00:37 GMT
KSI gets questioned about his Logan Paul
KSI gets questioned about Logan Paul and Nina Adgal's involvement with infamous P. Diddy parties.[Image courtesy: Getty Images and @ksi on Instagram]

Logan Paul and KSI recently faced allegations of attending the infamous parties of the rapper, Shawn Combs, better known as P. Diddy. The incident took place amidst the press conference of the upcoming Misfits Boxing event.

Paul and KSI share several common points regarding the rise of their popularity. Initially, both of them amassed massive online social media followings with their goofy activities. Later on, both of them chose the path of celebrity boxing and are currently involved in multiple other ventures.

Paul has also fought the UK native YouTuber-boxer two times inside the ring. Their first fight on Aug. 25, 2018 ended in a majority draw. Whereas Paul tasted a split decision defeat in their second fight that took place on Nov. 9, 2019.

also-read-trending Trending

However, the in-ring rivalry hasn't affected the friendly relationship between Paul and KSI. The two YouTuber-boxers joined hands to launch the renowned 'PRIME' hydration drink in 2022.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, a pair of fans at the Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor press conference also accused the Paul-KSI duo of attending Diddy Parties along with Paul's girlfriend, Nina Adgal. One of them questioned KSI about his involvement in the Diddy parties, saying:

"That's the true [is it true] that you, Logan and Nina [were] partying with Diddy?"

It had the next person sarcastically screaming and mentioning that he had witnessed all of them at a Diddy party when he was "12":

"I remember you. I used to be on the party. I was 12 [years old]."

UFC insider provides clarity regarding Logan Paul's rumored boxing match against Conor McGregor

A few recent social media updates from Conor McGregor revealed that he is in negotiations regarding the materialization of an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul. They also mentioned that McGregor is expected to pocket a sumptuous amount of money from the encounter.

However, recent social media updates also mentioned that Paul won't be free to compete against McGregor due to his WWE schedule obligations. Instead, KSI would step in as the Irishman's rival.

However, the UFC head honcho, Dana White recently cleared the confusion regarding the entire issue. In a recent episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, White said that McGregor would neither lock horns against Paul nor KSI.

White also mentioned that expects the Irishman to make his UFC return in the fall of this year. @mma_orbit highlighted White's words with an X update whose caption read:

"Dana White says Conor McGregor will NOT fight either of Logan Paul or KSI in a boxing exhibition in India and hopes McGregor will return to the UFC in the fall."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी