"I was 12" - KSI and Logan Paul hit with brutal P. Diddy allegations during hilarious jibe at Misfits Boxing press conference

Logan Paul and KSI recently faced allegations of attending the infamous parties of the rapper, Shawn Combs, better known as P. Diddy. The incident took place amidst the press conference of the upcoming Misfits Boxing event.

Paul and KSI share several common points regarding the rise of their popularity. Initially, both of them amassed massive online social media followings with their goofy activities. Later on, both of them chose the path of celebrity boxing and are currently involved in multiple other ventures.

Paul has also fought the UK native YouTuber-boxer two times inside the ring. Their first fight on Aug. 25, 2018 ended in a majority draw. Whereas Paul tasted a split decision defeat in their second fight that took place on Nov. 9, 2019.

Trending

However, the in-ring rivalry hasn't affected the friendly relationship between Paul and KSI. The two YouTuber-boxers joined hands to launch the renowned 'PRIME' hydration drink in 2022.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, a pair of fans at the Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor press conference also accused the Paul-KSI duo of attending Diddy Parties along with Paul's girlfriend, Nina Adgal. One of them questioned KSI about his involvement in the Diddy parties, saying:

"That's the true [is it true] that you, Logan and Nina [were] partying with Diddy?"

It had the next person sarcastically screaming and mentioning that he had witnessed all of them at a Diddy party when he was "12":

"I remember you. I used to be on the party. I was 12 [years old]."

Expand Tweet

UFC insider provides clarity regarding Logan Paul's rumored boxing match against Conor McGregor

A few recent social media updates from Conor McGregor revealed that he is in negotiations regarding the materialization of an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul. They also mentioned that McGregor is expected to pocket a sumptuous amount of money from the encounter.

However, recent social media updates also mentioned that Paul won't be free to compete against McGregor due to his WWE schedule obligations. Instead, KSI would step in as the Irishman's rival.

However, the UFC head honcho, Dana White recently cleared the confusion regarding the entire issue. In a recent episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, White said that McGregor would neither lock horns against Paul nor KSI.

White also mentioned that expects the Irishman to make his UFC return in the fall of this year. @mma_orbit highlighted White's words with an X update whose caption read:

"Dana White says Conor McGregor will NOT fight either of Logan Paul or KSI in a boxing exhibition in India and hopes McGregor will return to the UFC in the fall."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.