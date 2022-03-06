"I had 20 security guards covering my head" - Colby Covington looks back on his infamous post-fight interview 

Colby Covington recently talked about his infamous post-fight interview in Brazil. Covington had gone on a rant aimed at the Brazilian crowd after his win over Demian Maia at a UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo.

Ahead of his fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, 'Chaos' sat down with the UFC for a career throwback. He reacted to some of the most memorable moments of his career. While watching his interview after beating Maia, here's what Colby Covington said:

"The reaction I got from that crowd, and I had twenty security guards covering my head while we were walking out of the arena. That's when I knew I had arrived, I was here and i was here to stay. It was beautiful man! It was one of the greatest days of my life."

Covington was subject to constant jeers from the Brazilian crowd before the bout as he was fighting a Brazilian opponent. He called Brazil 'a dump' and Brazilian people 'filthy animals' in his Octagon interview.

Watch Covington's Octagon interview in Brazil:

However, it was a great opportunity for him as well as he took on UFC legend Demian Maia. 'Chaos' put on a dominant performance to win a lopsided decision. The win helped him get recognition among fans. Here's what Covington said about the fight:

"It was the first time I was face-to-face and across the UFC Octagon against a UFC legend. That was my opportunity to create my own legend, to create my own legacy. So, it was beautiful man! It was one of the greatest days of my life."

Also, going into the fight, Covington was on the verge of being cut from the promotion. Despite having an impressive record, his fighting style was deemed boring by the UFC.

He has created a trash-talking persona since and has played the role of a pantomime villain. The 'heel' character has earned him success in the UFC.

Colby Covington is back in action

Colby Covington is set to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 this weekend. Covington and Masvidal used to be former friends and training partners. They shared a close bond and were roommates.

However, the friendship started to turn into a bitter rivalry after 'Chaos' allegedly didn't pay Masvidal's striking coach Paulino Hernandez. Covington had worked with Hernandez for a time period as well.

Both fighters are ranked in the upper echelons of the welterweight division. Colby Covington is the No.1 ranked fighter and Jorge Masvidal is currently No.6. A win would be beneficial for either fighter's chances of earning a title shot.

