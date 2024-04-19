"I don't have much desire to fight him" - Anatoly Malykhin on facing former two-division king Aung La N Sang

Reigning three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is not stoked by the possibility of sharing the Circle with former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang.

Malykhin stated this during his most recent interview with ONE Championship, where he said that Aung La is not his most ideal opponent, but if he persists, they can schedule a gigantic battle.

The undefeated Russian knockout artist said:

"I don't have much desire to fight him, but if Aung wants to test his strength and ability against me, I can't refuse."

The prospect of a world title fight between Anatoly Malykhin and 'The Burmese Python' is mouth-watering for fans because both possess incredible power on their punches, with the former having a 100 percent KO rate and the latter with 93 percent.

'Sladkiy' is fresh off his three-division world title coronation at the ONE 166: Qatar card on March 1 after stopping Reinier de Ridder during their ONE middleweight MMA world title fight inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Before that, the Golden Team representative unified the ONE heavyweight MMA world title after beating Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Anatoly Malykhin says that he's ready to fight anybody in the divisions in which he reigns

Being a three-division world champion is no easy task since defending the 26-pound golden belt against multiple challenges is tough.

But Anatoly Malykhin stated that he wants to fight anyone that the world's largest martial arts organization is putting in front of him.

However, the 36-year-old MMA superstar doesn't want to fight in the Muay Thai and kickboxing rulesets because he wants to utilize his full combat sports arsenal fully and doesn't want to feel like a fish out of the water.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.

