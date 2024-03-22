With all the success that three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin currently enjoys through his incredible striking skills, one might think that he would eventually cross over to Muay Thai or kickboxing to pursue more glory.

But Malykhin was quick to pop that idea through his recent appearance on the MMA Junkie's YouTube channel, where he reiterated his stand to stay in his lane in MMA and become a dominant titleholder.

'Sladkiy' explained:

"So I don't think it's really worth it [fighting Roman Kryklia for the Muay Thai or kickboxing world title] probably, I would be like fish out of water. But if we are fighting in MMA, that's my ground, that's my territory and that's where I'm ready to go."

The Russian powerhouse didn't want to compromise and handicap himself from fighting on other rulesets because it may disrupt his fight style and wanted to have all the aspects of martial arts available for him whenever he stepped inside the circle.

Although Anatoly Malykhin can call the shot for that possible jump to the stand-alone striking arts and fight the ever-dominant divisional king, Roman Kryklia, in that realm, he still opts to stay where he is.

See the interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin targets a return to the heavyweight division with two possible opponents

After his historic victory over Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena to become the first athlete in ONE Championship history to become a three-division MMA world champion, Malykhin now targets a comeback to the heavyweight division.

The 36-year-old superstar named Oumar Kane and Amir Aliakbari as worthy challengers for his reign as the ONE heavyweight MMA world champion for his return in the weight class.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.