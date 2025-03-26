“I wasn't able to leave with the belt” - Kana keeping her head up high after coming up short in title bid vs Phetjeeja

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan ran into Thai buzzsaw and reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom last weekend at the recently concluded ONE 172.

Ad

As such, her dreams of becoming a ONE world champion were quickly dashed, as the 32-year-old Team Aftermath product fell via unanimous decision after five grueling rounds of action.

In her recent post on Instagram, Kana broke her silence regarding her performance and apologized to the fans she let down, as well as to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

'Krusher Queen' said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm so sorry and thankful to everyone who supported me at the venue and believed that I would win at the PPV. I wasn't able to leave the ring with the belt. I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to CEO Chatri, and ONE Championship for making this match possible."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Needless to say, Morimoto has remained steadfast despite the loss, and has vowed to continue her march toward the gold.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

What's next for Kana Morimoto?

In lieu of her unanimous decision loss to atomweight kickboxing titleholder 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom last weekend at ONE 172, Japanese star 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto is determined to regain her footing in the world's largest martial arts organization and continue her quest for glory.

Ad

Potential matchups in ONE Championship remain plenty, with names such as atomweight Muay Thai champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and former striking champion Stamp Fairtex on the table.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kana Morimoto's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.