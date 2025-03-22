Kana Morimoto on what separates Japanese fighters from the competition: “The strength of our spirit”

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto of Japan wants to prove that Japanese fighters are among the best in the world, distinguished for their warrior spirit.

Ad

Kana is set to represent her home country this weekend in ONE Championship's biggest event of the year, and she hopes to inspire the world with her performance.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent pre-fight interview, Kana talked about what separates Japanese martial artists from the competition.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Krusher Queen' said:

"The difference between Japanese and foreign athletes is partly in their mentality, but it also depends on the individual. I think Japanese athletes tend to study and analyze their opponents more deeply. To defeat bigger opponents, we have to think, strategize, and refine our game plan extensively. So, I believe the key differences lie in our mindset and approach to preparation."

Ad

Kana added:

"I believe that the value in Japanese athletes comes from our mentality. The strength of our spirit."

The 32-year-old Team Aftermath representative is set to compete for her first ONE world title this weekend.

Kana Morimoto set to face Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for atomweight belt at ONE 172 in Japan

'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto is set to challenge Thai superstar 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title this weekend.

Ad

The two go toe-to-toe in a five-round skirmish for the atomweight kickboxing strap at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.