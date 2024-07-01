  • home icon
"I would accept the fight" - New strawweight kickboxing king Prajanchai not opposed to immediate rematch with Jonathan Di Bella

By Ted Razon
Modified Jul 01, 2024 14:54 GMT
Prajanchai (L) lands a vicous knee against Jonathan Di Bella | Photo by ONE Championship

Prajanchai PK Saenchai would gladly run it back with Jonathan Di Bella in a heartbeat.

The 29-year-old superstar is now among ONE's elite two-sport world champions after he handed Di Bella his first career loss in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium over the weekend.

By doing so, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion claimed the vacant strawweight kickboxing throne and made history.

However, the Thai's crowning moment wasn't as decisive as he hoped it would be, given the close nature of their five-round war that went the full distance.

While Prajanchai came away with the unanimous decision nod, some believe the Italian-Canadian did enough to get his hand raised.

During the post-event press conference, Prajanchai said he'd entertain an immediate rematch with Di Bella just to erase all doubts:

"If there would be a rematch, if Chatri Sityodtong thinks that it's suitable, then of course I would accept the fight."

In hindsight, rounds 1 and 2 could have gone either way with both fighters having their moments early on. However, the case can be made that Prajanchai fared better as the fight wore on, and landed the more damaging shots in the championship rounds.

Watch the full interview:

Chatri Sityodtong believes Jonathan Di Bella outscored Prajanchai

Chatri Sityodtong is among those who thought Jonathan Di Bella should have reclaimed the strawweight kickboxing world title.

The ONE Chairman and CEO said post-event, per Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin:

"I had Di Bella edging it three rounds to two. Super close fight. I am not a judge but I had Di Bella winning by a super close margin."

Given to both warrior's world-class yet contrasting skill sets, this match was indeed expected to be an epic chess match. Perhaps a re-do is indeed in order to settle the score.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 68 is available at watch.onefc.com for those who purchased the pay-per-view.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
