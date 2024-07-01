"I did my best today" - Prajanchai has no regrets in razor-close, title-clinching win over Jonathan Di Bella

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68, Prajanchai PK Saenchai emerged victorious following a razor-close decision win. The Thai striker reached the pinnacle this past weekend at Lumpinee Stadium as he stood tall as the new ONE strawweight two-sport world champion.

June 28 saw him challenge for the vacant kickboxing title against the belt's former holder Jonathan Di Bella, who was stripped of the belt in April. After fans had to wait a bit longer to see this contest due to it being postponed, it was more than worth the wait as both men went strike for strike with one another.

Prajanchai reflected on the fight in his post-fight interview, where he spoke about how the decision could have gone either way. Ultimately, he was proud to have come away with the win following a performance that was up to his high standards:

"This sport, it's either this person would lose then another person who would win. There would not be a draw or anything. I feel like it's just normal that another person lost or won this fight. But what's more important to me is that I did my best today."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella went toe-to-toe

In a fight that was this competitive, neither Prajanchai nor Jonathan Di Bella really came away from Lumpinee as the loser.

Di Bella may have been unsuccessful in reclaiming his title but in his toughest test to date, he showed that he belongs at the very elite level.

Both men had a lot of success in the fight with their differing game plans but ultimately, it was the Muay Thai world champion that did just enough to take the fight on the scorecards.

A rematch would be yet another huge fight for both men should it happen in the near future.

ONE Championship fans who purchased the PPV for ONE Friday Fights 68 can rewatch the event to revisit all the action from Lumpinee.

