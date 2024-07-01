WATCH: Fired up Prajanchai throws with pure malicious intent in thrilling world title showdown against Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is the latest member of the exclusive club of the two-sport world champions club after he defeated Jonathan Di Bell in their ONE strawweight kickboxing world title fight this past weekend at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The now-ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has sent the home fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, into a frenzy with his champ-champ triumph.

One of the best moments for Prajanchai during the match was the fifth-round blitzing of Di Bella, and it was posted by ONE Championship on Instagram with the caption:

"Prajanchai throwing HEAT 🔥 @prajanchai_pk. Watch the #ONEFridayFights68 full event replay on watch.onefc.com"

In the video, the 29-year-old athlete caught his Canadian-Italian foe with a five-punch combination that momentarily rocked him. This sequence hyped up Prajanchai before he went back into attack mode and landed a clean knee shot on Di Bella's body.

Eventually, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative eked out the unanimous decision victory from the judges' scorecards to join Stamp Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Regian Eersel, Janet Todd, Roman Kryklia, and Jonathan Haggerty as the only fighters to capture two world titles in two different sport.

Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella capped off an exciting ONE Friday Fights 68 card

Aside from the thrilling world title encounter between Prajanchai and Di Bella, the rest of the bouts from the ONE Friday Fights 68 card have delivered an entertaining night of martial arts action.

In the co-main event, Superlek Kiatmoo9 proved that he is a level above the competition by turning back the challenge of fellow Thai athlete Kongthoranee Sor Sommai with a masterful unanimous decision victory.

Elsewhere, other notable fighters who secured wins during the event were Tyson Harrison, Petchtanong Petchfergus, Kiamrian Nabati, and Shadow Singha Mawynn.

