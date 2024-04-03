Striking maestro Prajanchai wants to achieve two-sport dominance and close out 2024 with a perfect slate

Current undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has laid his grand plan this year ahead of his fight with ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Prajanchai will be challenging Di Bella for his 26-pound golden belt, and this will be his first goal to tick off in 2024 before revealing the rest in his recent interview with ONE Championship, as he claimed:

"My first goal for 2024 is to become a two sport World Champion. The second is to maintain my undefeated status throughout this year."

The 29-year-old Thai sensation wants to replicate his success in 2023, where he swept all four assignments en route to the successful reclamation of his 26-pound prized possession.

Among the opponents that Prajanchai victimized last year were Kompet Fairtex (in January at ONE Friday Fights 1), Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (in June at ONE Friday Fights 22), Akram Hamidi (in September at ONE Friday Fights 34), and Joseph Lasiri (in December at ONE Friday Fights 46).

Meanwhile, Di Bella is on a roll of his own by beating Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams in all his fights under the world's largest martial arts organization to become the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Prajanchai wants to offer two-sport world title triumph to his family, friends, and people of Thailand

Once Prajanchai secures the momentous feat of becoming a two-sport world champion, he will immediately offer it to his family, friends, and the people of Thailand, because achieving it is very important to him.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star has also shared how he's going to counter the length and height advantage of Di Bella through his powerful kicks. This way, he can chop down his lead leg, removing his power and limiting his movement, thus making the Canadian-Italian opposition a hittable target.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

