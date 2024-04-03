"I want to know if he'll still be able to withstand it" - Prajanchai plans to leg kick Jonathan Di Bella to oblivion

Based on his assessment of Jonathan Di Bella's previous fight, Prajanchai PK Saenchai has come up with a master plan to make up for his height and reach disadvantage when they share the ring inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

Prajanchai will challenge Di Bella for his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the co-headliner of ONE Friday Fights 58. He will aim to be the latest member of the exclusive list of athletes who won two world titles in two different sports in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview ahead of their champion-versus-champion showdown, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion shared his strategy for chopping down his taller opposition. He stated:

"In his fight with Danial, Di Bella showed his toughness when he got leg kicked by Danial. He didn't show any sign of pain. But that was Danial's kick, not my kick. I want to know if he'll still be able to withstand it when I kick him."

The 29-year-old Thai star is coming off his revenge victory over former tormentor and rival Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, where he scored a first-round knockout to reclaim the 26-pound golden belt.

Meanwhile, Di Bella has previously turned back the challenge of Danial Wiliams in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 with a unanimous decision nod from the judges to successfully defend his kickboxing crown.

Prajanchai comes into this fight with an underdog mentality

Although he is a world champion himself, Prajanchai considers himself the underdog heading into his match with Di Bella because he is much taller and longer.

Additionally, they will fight in latter's sport and he understands the ruleset better than he does.

But it is not the first time that PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star has felt inferior against his opponents because this has always been his mindset, as it motivates him more to eke out a victory.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

Poll : Will Prajanchai achieve two-sport world title supremacy and beat Jonathan Di Bella? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion