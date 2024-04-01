Prajanchai admits confidence not at its peak ahead of Jonathan Di Bella tiff: “He has a lot more advantages”

Unlike his previous fights, where he was certain that he could come up on top, Prajanchai PK Saenchai is not too sure of his chances for his impending clash with reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in the co-headliner of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

This champion-versus-champion clash goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for Di Bella's 26-pound golden belt. Prajanchai is not certain if he can pull off a victory over the Canadian-Italian star.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, the 29-year-old Thai cited the factors that will hinder his quest to be a two-sport world champion by saying:

"My confidence was building up all the way into that Joseph Lasiri fight and it was at [full effect] in that fight. For now, I wouldn't say my confidence is at 100 percent yet, because considering Jonathan Di Bella is very good, and I'm considering myself as an underdog. If you look at me, physically and the familiarity of the rules, I feel he has a lot more advantages over me."

See the full interview below:

Prajanchai is riding a four-fight win streak in ONE Championship and is fresh off his revenge victory over his rival Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, where he scored a first-round knockout of the Italian-Morrocan.

Meanwhile, Di Bella is coming off a unanimous decision triumph over Danial Williams to successfully defend his world title for the first time in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

Prajanchai wants to be a two-sport world champion in front of his compatriots

Despite having doubts about this upcoming battle with Di Bella, Prajanchai is still gunning for the historic two-sport world title status because, according to him, it is important to him.

Additionally, he'll be going into their match with an underdog mentality, like he always does in his every bout to further add motivation and ultimately reach his goal of capturing two world titles in two different sports.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.