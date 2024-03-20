Prajanchai says he fights with an underdog mentality: "I always believe that I am inferior to my opponents"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is heading into his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title clash with Jonathan Di Bella in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 with the mentality of being an underdog.

This is what Prajanchai admitted during his most recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of the champion-versus-champion showdown with Di Bella inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He also revealed that it has always been his practice whenever he fights.

The 29-year-old Thai striking star said:

"I always believe that I [am] inferior to my opponents. And [that] feeling of inferiority will only motivate me to strive to overcome them."

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion is coming off his triumph over Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46. He made quick work of his former tormentor with a first-round knockout to reclaim the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Prajanchai previously held the championship belt in July 2021 when he dethroned Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: Battleground with a majority decision win. He then lost the world title to Lasiri during his first defense in May 2022 at ONE 157 via third-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Di Bella is still undefeated in his career and has maintained that streak with a pair of unanimous decision victories over Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Prajanchai states that two-sport world title status is important for him

During the same interview with the promotion, Prajanchai claimed that winning a second world title is important for him because he will dedicate it to his family, fans, and his beloved Thai compatriots, especially since his fight will be on home turf.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative wants to be a member of the elite club of two-sport world champions that includes big names such as Sam-A, Janet Todd, Regian Eersel, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Furthermore, he wants to emulate the achievement of Sam-A, whom he identified as a big inspiration for becoming a Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms in Asia primetime on April 5. Check your local listings for more details.