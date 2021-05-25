"I was actually really surprised" - Kang Ji Won responds to Arjan Singh Bhullar's title fight challenge

At ONE Championship: Dangal, Arjan Singh Bhullar made history by becoming the first fighter of Indian descent to win a world championship in Mixed Martial Arts. Following his victory, Bhullar called out Korean heavyweight contender Kang Ji Won.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Ji Won discussed the call-out from the newly crowned ONE Championship heavyweight champion. The heavyweight contender claimed he was quite surprised after being put on notice by Arjan Singh Bhullar. Ji Won said:

"I was actually watching the event live when it aired and when I heard my name from Arjan Bhullar, I was actually really surprised."

Ji Won further added that he feels his career hasn't peaked yet and he thought he'd have to win a few more fights before fighting for the title. However, the Mighty Warrior was 'really surprised' after being called out by reigning champion Arjan Singh Bhullar. Ji Won continued:

"You know, I think that I don't have much career going on yet. I only have few fights and in my opinion, I thought that I was going to have to win one or two more fights before fighting the champion. And hearing my name from the current champion, I was really surprised."

Arjan Singh Bhullar's historic heavyweight championship triumph at ONE Dangal

At the recently concluded ONE Dangal event, Arjan Singh Bhullar headlined the card against veteran fighter Brandon Vera in a high-stakes heavyweight title clash. The former UFC fighter made history by finishing Vera in the second round of their bout via TKO and winning the heavyweight title.

In addition to calling out the fighter he'd like to face in his first title defense, Arjan Singh Bhullar also put the pro-wrestling world on notice in his post-fight interview.

The newly-crowned ONE Championship heavyweight titleholder made it known that he was coming for the professional wrestling world. It remains to be seen if Bhullar will appear in WWE or AEW in the near future.

Arjan Singh Bhullar's first title defense as ONE Championship heavyweight champion is also yet to be confirmed.