"I would actually watch this one" - Fans react to Gervonta Davis expressing interest in potential Jake Paul fight ahead of Lamont Roach Jr. clash

Gervonta Davis hinting at a potential fight with Jake Paul has boxing fans talking on the internet. While some gave their suggestions regarding the outcome of the fight, many ridiculed it.

Paul has come under a lot of fire because of his tendency to take on names, who aren't from the world of boxing. In a recent chat on Mr Jay Hill Network podcast, Davis was asked if he would follow in the footsteps of the 28-year-old, to which 'Tank' agreed. When asked if he had a specific opponent in mind, Davis expressed his desire to face Paul, saying

''Yeah I would. I will fight him [Paul] for that money.''

Check out the post below (via Happy Punch's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan agreed to the potential matchup, writing:

''I would actually watch this one.''

Another voiced his disleasure, writing:

''Isn’t it embarrassing watching all these actual athletes lining up for greed instead of respect for their sport.''

Other fans wrote:

''I think Gervonta definitely could win but he'd have to play really carefully and just coast until Jake gets tired if its a 10 round fight sure he wins but the lower those rounds go the higher chance Jake wins.''

''Wasn’t this lil mf just depressed to the point where he was forcing himself into retirement, now he see how much of a Draw Jake Paul is & now he wants a slice…''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Davis will return to the squared circle to defend his WBA lightweight title against WBA super featherweight world champion Lamont Roach on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Gervonta Davis blasts Jake Paul for his contest with Mike Tyson

Gervonta Davis recently criticized Jake Paul for facing Mike Tyson in a boxing contest last year at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout lasted eight rounds and the YouTuber-turned-boxer prevailed via unanimous decision.

Prior to the Lamont Roach fight, Davis spoke with Lil Yachty and stated that Paul should not have fought Tyson due to their age gap.

"I don’t think [Jake Paul] should have fought Mike Tyson only because of who Mike Tyson is and the age. Like, you know, it’s a certain stuff you don’t do." [H/t: Givemesport]

