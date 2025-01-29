“I adapted” - Tawanchai says he was biding his time in stunning finish against Superbon at ONE 170

Tawanchai knew it was just a matter of time before he'd put Superbon away.

After going the distance the first time around, Tawanchai was determined to make a statement in his rematch with the undisputed featherweight kickboxing king.

70 seconds into the second round, he did exactly that, putting Superbon away in spectacular fashion to retain his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship and extend his unbeaten streak to eight straight.

Speaking at the ONE 170 post-fight press conference, Tawanchai knew that getting the finish against Superbon was just a matter of taking his time and adapting. Even so, the Thai titleholder was complimentary of the challenge his opponent presented.

"Now I know his plan, and coming in on the second round, I adapted, and I try to counter with everything that I have as well. But all in all, I believe that Superbon trained and planned for this fight very well."

Tawanchai already eyeing trilogy fight with Superbon for featherweight kickboxing crown

Despite already having two impressive wins over Superbon inside the Circle, Tawanchai is hoping for a trilogy fight against his countryman.

However, this time, it will be for Superbon's featherweight kickboxing crown, giving Tawanchai the chance to fulfill his dream of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

"My next dream is to get the kickboxing belt, and I want to become a two-sport world champion. There are many people who are talking down on me right now, but I will prove to everyone that I can get that belt."

Is Tawanchai vs. Superbon III in eight-ounce gloves the fight to make, or is it time for the two Thai warriors to move on from one another?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

