  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I adapted” - Tawanchai says he was biding his time in stunning finish against Superbon at ONE 170

“I adapted” - Tawanchai says he was biding his time in stunning finish against Superbon at ONE 170

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jan 29, 2025 09:25 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Tawanchai knew it was just a matter of time before he'd put Superbon away.

After going the distance the first time around, Tawanchai was determined to make a statement in his rematch with the undisputed featherweight kickboxing king.

70 seconds into the second round, he did exactly that, putting Superbon away in spectacular fashion to retain his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship and extend his unbeaten streak to eight straight.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking at the ONE 170 post-fight press conference, Tawanchai knew that getting the finish against Superbon was just a matter of taking his time and adapting. Even so, the Thai titleholder was complimentary of the challenge his opponent presented.

"Now I know his plan, and coming in on the second round, I adapted, and I try to counter with everything that I have as well. But all in all, I believe that Superbon trained and planned for this fight very well."
youtube-cover

Tawanchai already eyeing trilogy fight with Superbon for featherweight kickboxing crown

Despite already having two impressive wins over Superbon inside the Circle, Tawanchai is hoping for a trilogy fight against his countryman.

However, this time, it will be for Superbon's featherweight kickboxing crown, giving Tawanchai the chance to fulfill his dream of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

"My next dream is to get the kickboxing belt, and I want to become a two-sport world champion. There are many people who are talking down on me right now, but I will prove to everyone that I can get that belt."

Is Tawanchai vs. Superbon III in eight-ounce gloves the fight to make, or is it time for the two Thai warriors to move on from one another?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी