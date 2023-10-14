"I admire his self awareness" - When fans were appreciative of "humble" KSI for keeping it real about a potential fight against Artur Beterbiev

KSI (Olajide Olatunji) is set to go head-to-head with Tommy Fury in the headline bout of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card. The six-round cruiserweight bout is slated for Saturday (October 14) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The 30-year-old YouTuber has gained significant fame in the world of influencer boxing. In a recent interview with Vivid Ink Tattoos on YouTube, 'The Nightmare' asserted his readiness for the upcoming showdown with Fury to the extent that he expressed confidence in his ability to challenge accomplished professional boxing champions such as Canelo, Dmitry Bivol, and Artur Beterbiev.

However, when KSI was a newcomer to the world of boxing, his stance was quite different. Combat sports reporter Michael Benson recently shared an old tweet from the Englishman, in which he rejected a fan's notion of facing Beterbiev in a potential match, saying:

"You lot need to chill. I value my life".

Fans promptly noted KSI's practical perspective on the possibility of going up against one of the best boxers of recent times, leading to a variety of reactions.

"Atleast he’s realistic I suppose 🤷🏼‍♂️"

"Hey he’s real about it at least."

"Will you accept Tommy will kill him?"

"Haha at least he isn’t clueless like Jake 😭😭"

"I admire his self awareness"

"He gave respect where it was needed. Beterbiev can kill someone with a punch...I mean kill! Dead! Gone! Stop playing with the wolves..."

"KSI humble and keeps it real"

What's the start time for KSI vs. Tommy Fury?

KSI will co-headline tonight's high-profile event at the AO Arena in Manchester alongside Logan Paul, who is set to face Dillon Danis. Paul and Danis will enter the ring first, with 'The Nightmare' and Tommy Fury following an hour later.

According to Michael Benson on X, Paul and Danis will start their ring walks at 10:05 PM BST, equivalent to 5:05 PM ET for United States viewers. 'The Nightmare' and Fury will begin their main event bout an hour later, with their ring walks scheduled for 11:15 PM BST or 6:15 PM ET in the United States. The event will be available on DAZN pay-per-view for a cost of $54.99 in the United States.

For United Kingdom fans, the main card will kick off at 7 PM, while in the United States and Canada, it will start at 2 PM ET.