"Couldn't even beat Tommy Fury" - KSI slams Jake Paul for having high ambitions of defeating Canelo Alvarez 

KSI has once again decided to slam Jake Paul following his recent defeat.

'The Problem Child' returned to the boxing ring last month in Saudi Arabia. In an ESPN+ pay-per-view main event, the YouTuber finally clashed with Tommy Fury. The two had been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions, with 'TNT' withdrawing from both.

However, the British star would be the one to get the last laugh. Fury used his lengthy reach to jab away and outbox the YouTuber. While Paul was able to get a knockdown in the final round with his signature right hand, it wasn't enough to get his foe out of there.

Jake Paul wound up losing to Tommy Fury in a split decision, the first defeat of his career. Since then, his longtime foe, KSI, has been bashing him on social media. 'The Nightmare' and Paul have been at odds for years, and are reportedly targeting a fight later this year.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the British boxer mocked Jake Paul for his loss, as well as his previous comments about defeating Canelo Alvarez. He stated:

"Man thought he could beat Canelo and couldn't even beat Tommy Fury. Just shut up man… You weren't good enough to beat Tommy Fury. You got exposed, for being trash. When an opponent actually fights you, you suck."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Will Jake Paul and KSI fight next?

Jake Paul and KSI likely won't be fighting each other next, but are in-talk to fight in December.

'The Problem Child' and 'The Nightmare' have been able to transcend other influencers who have stepped into the ring. For whatever reason, these two YouTubers have been able to stay active and become some of the biggest names in boxing.

Despite both coming from YouTube and having been at odds for years, they've yet to fight. That being said, it seems the two are currently trying to make the fight happen. Over the last few months, Paul and KSI have stated that they are eyeing a December clash in the U.K.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul says he will activate the Tommy Fury rematch clause before fighting KSI… Jake Paul says he will activate the Tommy Fury rematch clause before fighting KSI… https://t.co/sEgi9KELSw

However, both men are expected to have fights before that, which could put the clash in danger. For his part, Paul is targeting a rematch with Tommy Fury in July, as he recently announced his plans to activate a rematch clause.

Meanwhile, the British boxer is targeting a return to the ring in May. While he's yet to confirm his next opponent, Joe Fournier has been linked to a potential matchup with the YouTuber.

