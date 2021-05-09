"I can't afford to put my career and life on hold" - Neil Magny isn't willing to keep his career on hold in hope of Khamzat Chimaev's return

Neil Magny is definitely on board for a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev. However, the former isn't willing to put his career and life on hold in the hope that Chimaev gets better and makes his return to the UFC.

During his post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 26, Neil Magny praised Chimaev by stating that the latter is a great competitor. However, Magny remains aware of the fact that Chimaev has pulled out of three fights recently.

Neil Magny added that it would be "foolish" on his end to wait for Chimaev, as he advised the latter to prioritize getting healthy. If the Russian-born Swede can recover and complete camp, Magny would remain interested in a bout against 'Borz'.

"I mean he's a great competitor. I can definitely fight him in my career forward but at the same time, I can't afford to put my career and life on hold to hope that he's better. I mean, guy's pulled out of three fights now in the last few months. So for me to kind of put all my eggs in one basket and wait for him and hope that he will be ready this summer, is just foolish on my end. I think if he prioritizes getting healthy and can actually complete a camp, and show up ready to fight, then sure. That's the fight I'm definitely interested in. As far as putting my life on hold and waiting for him, I have things I wanna accomplish." - Neil Magny

Neil Magny got back to winning ways at UFC Vegas 26

At UFC Vegas 26, Neil Magny secured yet another win for himself in the welterweight division. Magny beat Geoff Neal to get back in the win column after suffering a loss to Michael Chiesa earlier in the year.

If Khamzat Chimaev can recover from the COVID-19 complications he has been suffering from, his return fight could very well be against Magny this summer.

Chimaev took to Twitter to call Magny out for a potential fight following UFC Vegas 26.

@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next. Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021