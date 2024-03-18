"I had them afraid" - Conor McGregor discusses Jake Gyllenhaal and Road House casts' initial reaction to his acting

Conor McGregor is set to star in his first feature film alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, titled Road House, is a remake of the original cult classic from 1989, and will release on Amazon's Prime Video on March 21.

McGregor discussed his foray into acting in an interview with talkSPORT MMA and stated that it was so seamless, that he even ended up surprising himself. He made the case for himself as a natural in the industry, saying:

"I'm Conor McGregor. I surprised myself as I was able to into the role handy. I was able to get into the role, I had them afraid. I had them in fear. No one really knows the real me, so it bodes well into a career like this. Because people can be on edge, they don't know. So I kind of just played with that and got that reaction and got that vibe and just ran with it. And then I also, you know I take direction well. I took direction well. I done what they'd asked to me. And it came out okay. I think it's evident, I'm not an actor per se but I'm definitely show business."

The UFC superstar further expounded upon his character and drew parallels to his own personality.

"[Devilishly flamboyant villain] Something like that, that's it. That's basically the character. Pretty correct, yeah. About his business, takes no s**t, has fun. [Who does that remind you of?] Haha. I joked I should have had my name on the end credits as well [as fight coordinator]. For sure I gave my input on the fight scenes."

Conor McGregor reacts to billionaire Anant Ambani's watch collection

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the finer things in life and is an avid watch collector.

McGregor recently remarked at the watch collection of billionaire Anant Ambani, who is the son of the richest man of India, Mukesh Ambani. Anant and his family recently held an extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebration. The to-be-groom sported his prized watch collection worth millions of dollars.

McGregor wrote on his Instagram story:

"This guy has some watch collection."

