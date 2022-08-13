"I don't agree with him" - Chael Sonnen on Sean O'Malley believing he earns a title shot only by finishing Petr Yan

Chael Sonnen recently stated that he doesn't believe Sean O'Malley has to get a finish against Petr Yan at UFC 280 to get a title shot.

'The American Gangster' stated that the clash between Yan and O'Malley is essentially a No.1 contender's fight. Especially if 'Sugar' wins, he might fight for the title next. As for Yan, he might not get another crack at the title if Aljamain Sterling wins his fight against TJ Dillashaw on the same card.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what 'The Bad Guy' stated about Yan vs. O'Malley:

"The insight is this, he is not told he's in a No.1 contender's fight. That's the insight. I thought that he was, based on nothing, looked at the landscape, looked at the fight, I go whoever wins here will be the No.1 contender. Particularly, if it's Sean. Sean wins, I am very confident he goes and fights for the championship."

Sonnen added that he doesn't believe the two bantamweight contenders have been told by the UFC that the winner of their clash will fight for the belt next.

To prove his point, Sonnen took the example of O'Malley's recent interview with Michel Bisping where the No.13 ranked bantamweight contender said a finish against 'No Mercy' would guarantee him the title shot. However, Sonnen didn't agree with the notion as he believes a win should be good enough for O'Malley.

"Sean was interviewing with Michael Bisping. And he told Bisping, I become the No.1 contender if I face plant Yan..... I don't agree with him. I don't feel he has to do any of those things. I think he only has to get his hand raised."

Petr Yan might be too big a step up for Sean O'Malley

Petr Yan is one of the best fighters in the bantamweight division at the moment and has the No.1 ranking to show for it. To add to that, he is a former interim and undisputed champion of the division.

Sean O'Malley, meanwhile, has faced a top-10 contender in his UFC career only once. His last fight against Pedro Munhoz ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

He will jump among the absolute elites of the division in his next fight. It might be too big a step up for 'Sugar'. However, a win could reap him bigger rewards for his big risks as well.

