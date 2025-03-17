"I ain't betting money on that horse" - Michael Chandler shares mixed feelings on Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor's return to the octagon.

Chandler and McGregor's rivalry ignited during ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 31, which featured them as opposing coaches. They were expected to clash after the season, but the Irishman's spat with USADA and his commitments with promoting the 'Road House' remake saw the bout get pushed forward.

They were finally slated to lock horns at International Fight Week last year, headlining UFC 303. However, McGregor was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a toe injury. Chandler, who waited nearly two years for the fight against McGregor, eventually moved on and made his return in a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, which he lost via unanimous decision.

In an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Chandler expressed both hope and skepticism about whether the Irish star will ever return to the octagon. The former Bellator champion said:

“In my heart of hearts, yes [he comes back]. Because I think he wants to fight. He doesn’t want to finish his fighting legacy the way he has done it. Now, my mind, if you’re a betting man does Conor come back? No. I’d give it a slim chance.”

He continued:

“I think he’s just so intertwined in the shiny objects all around him that he can’t help himself but to go reach at a shiny object. In my heart of hearts, I think he does come back eventually but if I was a betting man, it’s a slim chance. I ain’t betting money on that horse.”

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Michael Chandler opens up on the emotional impact of Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal

Speaking with Bo Nickal, Michael Chandler admitted that the news of Conor McGregor pulling out of their fight hit him hard. However, he expressed hope for good outcomes from the situation, saying:

"I’m not going to say it didn’t hit me hard, because it did, especially with the waiting leading up to it. But you just have to roll with it. If something bad happens and a good thing comes from it.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below (3:08):

McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264, where he suffered a leg injury, keeping him out of action ever since. Meanwhile, Chandler is scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314 next month.

