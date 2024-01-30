"I ain’t fw this weak boxing game" - Shakur Stevenson announces retirement from the sport, reveals future plans 

Shakur Stevenson recently sent shockwaves across the combat sports community. The 26-year-old American announced that he's done with boxing and is hanging up his gloves for good.

Stevenson is known for being one of the most exciting boxing prospects to look out for. The undefeated star has an impressive professional record of 21-0, with 10 of those wins coming by way of knockout. 'Sugar' last defeated Edwin De Los Santos via unanimous decision last November to win the vacant WBC lightweight title.

In a recent post on X, Stevenson announced that he's retiring from the sport. However, he promised fans that he'll continue working toward perfecting the noble art and will be helping train other pugilists to reach their full potential. He wrote:

"I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing. I’ll be in the gym forever perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase they dreams, but I ain’t fw this weak boxing game."

While it's unclear why Stevenson chose to retire, it can be assumed his decision was influenced by the news of Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO Lightweight title. Reacting to the matchup, 'Sugar' wrote:

"This is sickening... Sh*t is disgusting, my ni**a."

Stevenson held multiple world championships across three weight classes, from featherweight to lightweight. He also held the unified and lineal titles at super featherweight. 'Sugar' is also known for representing the USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he won a silver medal at bantamweight.