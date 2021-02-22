"I almost believe him and Urijah sat down and planned it out" - TJ Dillashaw makes bold claim about Conor McGregor's Ultimate Fighter drama

TJ Dillashaw believes that the whole Ultimate Fighter drama between Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber from a few years ago was totally planned out. The former bantamweight champion has claimed that the two fighters probably sat down and planned it because of how perfectly it was executed.

In an interview on the Mike Swick podcast, TJ Dillashaw opened up on how he had to go back-and-forth between Colorado and Sacramento to train with Duane Ludwig and Team Alpha Male, as well. However, over at Team Alpha Male, there was no head coach and TJ had to run his own practice while preparing for a world title fight.

"Man, I think the whole situation was a whole game plan, to be honest. I almost believe him and Urijah sat down and like planned it out. It was like too perfect, I was a champion, just beat Barao. Urijah's coaching The Ultimate Fighter against Conor, I come to help out. Now, so I'm the champion, I'm defending against Barao, I'm doing this back-and-forth. I'm going to Colorado to train with Duane and I was going back to Sacramento to train with Team Alpha Male. But, everytime we went back to Team Alpha Male, we didn't really have a head coach, so I was running practice. You know like I'm fighting for a world title and I'm running my own practice, you shouldn't be doing that."

The former UFC bantamweight champion further detailed how he went back to TUF house after beating Barao to show his support to Team Alpha Male. However, TJ Dillashaw instead got blindsided and got attacked by Conor McGregor, who infamously called the former 135-lbs champion a "snake in the grass".

TJ Dillashaw lastly concluded by once again stating that he felt the whole TUF drama was planned out. He also mentioned that the fighters on Team Alpha Male were like his best friends and there was no thought in TJ Dillashaw's mind to not be a part of the group.

"After I beat Barao that next week I go out to The Ultimate Fighter, to show my face and show my support for Urijah and be there for him, and it was just kind of like I got blindsided. I walk in like morning, like tired, walking into the gym, drinking a coffee, like puffy face, and then instantly get attacked by McGregor, talking about how I'm a 'snake in the grass' and this traitor... blah blah blah. And like there was no thought in my mind of like me not being a Team Alpha Male, like I was there, these are my boys, the guys I became best friends with. Like came through the ranks with and then that kind of started and kind of just put a little like, just attention towards it, right? But then obviously things just kind of escalate from there, so we get back, so I don't hold anything to him because it's not his fault. I think it was a plan, I really do."

What's next for TJ Dillashaw in the UFC?

TJ Dillashaw will be returning to the UFC but as of now, an opponent for his comeback fight is yet to be announced. The former UFC bantamweight champion could end up fighting the veteran Jose Aldo for his next fight.