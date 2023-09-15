"I had almost no feelings" - Dana White makes shocking first-time revelation about recent deaths of both his estranged parents

Dana White has made a shocking revelation about the recent passing of his parents.

The UFC CEO has had a tumultuous relationship with his parents. While a lot isn't known about his father, White's soured relationship with his mother, June White, garnered a lot of attention when she released a book on him back in 2011.

Speaking about his parents during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Dana White revealed for the first time that both of his parents have recently passed away. He said:

"I don't think I've ever talked about this, but my parents both died recently. So, yeah, that's, yeah, I don't like talking about it, but yeah, my parents died recently. I'm good with it, I focus a lot on my kids and my relationship with them, and I've sort of put my relationship with my parents behind me."

Upon being asked if he felt sad about the demise of his parents, the UFC CEO had this to say:

"No. Well, I didn't wish any ill will on either one of my parents but when they passed away I had, I had almost no feelings about it to be honest with you."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (7:01)

Dana White speaks about taking his health seriously and his future as a promoter

Despite making frequent claims about his time as a fight promoter nearing its end, it looks like Dana White is not going anywhere anytime soon. During a recent press conference for DWCS, the UFC CEO addressed his remarks and claimed that his comments were in reference to his age, as he knows he's getting old. He said:

"I'm 54-years-old. I mean, I never said my time was up when I was 40...When I look at some of these posts, everybody's talking about how fu**ing old I look. I am fu**ing old, that's how this works. I'm older today than I was fu**ing yesterday, that's how it works."

While further speaking about taking his health seriously, White said:

"I feel like I'm fu**king 25 again, you know, I've been taking my health serious, I feel great. And you know, when you start talking about my time is up here, the last 20 years have gone by like this. How fast is the next 20 gonna go? You know, so there's still a lot of work and today was a really really big day for the sport."

Catch White's comments below:

