“I almost passed out” - Mikey Musumeci’s utter destruction of Gantumur Bayanduuren still has fans gasping

Fight fans across the world continue to reel in their chairs when they rewatch Mikey Musumeci’s grueling submission grappling match against Gantumur Bayanduuren.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ lived his worst nightmare on January 14, 2023, at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov.

His opponent, Gantumur Bayanduuren, didn’t tap out of a locked-in submission and as a result severely compromised his knee in the process. Musumeci recalled the horror he experienced with Gantumur when he spoke to ONE Championship in the post-fight interviews:

“His leg popped 20 times! I’ve never felt someone’s leg explode like that. How do I let go of a submission that keeps popping? He didn’t tap, so the fight kept going on!”

Today, fans continue to have a hard time watching a replay of Bayanduuren’s knee popping in and out of its place. But that doesn’t stop them from posting their reactions on ONE Championship’s Instagram page:

Fan comments

This Friday, Mikey Musumeci will grace us with his indelible talents once again in an openweight submission grappling match against MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The highly-anticipated bout will see Musumeci take on the taller and heavier opponent in a bid to prove that size and weight don’t matter in a jiu-jitsu match - which has always been the topic of debate amongst the wrestling and grappling communities.

But have no fear for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. He has had prior experience competing against bigger opponents, especially when he took part at the IBJJF worlds.

So grappling against Aoki will be nothing but an exciting challenge for Musumeci who is 5-0 in ONE Championship.

Musumeci vs. Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 goes down this Friday, October 6 for North American audiences via Amazon Prime Video.