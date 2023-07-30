“Never felt someone’s leg explode like that” - Mikey Musumeci recalls shredding opponent’s leg to pieces

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci lived his worst nightmare after delivering one of the most painful submissions of his grappling career.

The dreadful nightmare took place at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on January 14, when Musumeci put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against Mongolian fighter Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Unlike all the other matches Musumeci has been a part of, never before has he been in a situation where an opponent refused to tap out of a locked-in submission, especially one where a limb or a joint has been severely compromised.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to Musumeci when he crossed paths with Bayanduuren on that eventful night.

This week, ONE Championship released an audio throwback reel of Musumeci’s post-fight interview, explaining those dire moments leading up to his victory.

In the clip, the American phenom is heard saying:

“His leg popped 20 times! I’ve never felt someone’s leg explode like that. How do I let go of a submission that keeps popping? He didn’t tap, so the fight kept going on!”

Watch the devastating reel below:

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is expected to make his return to Bangkok against another fiery contest this year.

He is slated to defend his belt against MMA superstar and ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The card goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airs live and free in North America via Prime Video.

