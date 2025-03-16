 “I was already the top contender” - Adriano Moraes knew world title opportunity would come following Demetrious Johnson exit

'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes saw it coming. And now, with Demetrious Johnson hanging up his gloves for good, the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion knew the door to gold had opened, and he was first in line.

He told ONE Championship:

"Despite DJ's retirement, I was already the top contender in the division, so I knew that if I won my last fight by submission or ended it in an impactful way, I would have anotehr title shot. And that's what happened. I was very happy with the news."

Now, the Brazilian veteran is standing across a familiar foe in a high-stakes rematch. Moraes is slated to go up against 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu for the title of ONE flyweight MMA world champion at ONE 172.

The two have history, with Adriano Moraes taking Wakamatsu out of the game with a third-round finish at ONE X in 2022. This time, he's also aiming to reclaim the flyweight gold he once lost with a repeat performance... only this time, it will be even better.

"I always look to make a statement" - Adriano Moraes cites desire to leave a legacy as motivation to always give his best

For Adriano Moraes, his career isn't just about winning for the sake of winning. He's aiming to leave a footprint deep enough that no one forgets.

He told ONE Championship:

"So, I always look to make a statement because in and out of ONE Championship, people are going to know my name, people are going to know my legacy, and I think that's the most important thing for us as fighters."

Every fight is another chance to carve his name a little deeper, and this one, under the bright lights of the iconic Saitama Super Arena, seems the perfect place to do it.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place on March 23. Tickets are available here. Fans can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

