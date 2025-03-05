“I always look to make a statement” - Adriano Moraes cites desire to leave a legacy as motivation to always give his best

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes knows that he has established a solid reputation in ONE Championship. It is something he said that continues to motivate him each time he goes to battle nearly 12 years into his journey in the promotion.

'Mikinho' spoke about it in an interview with ONE, ahead of his return to action on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

He shared that at this stage of his illustrious career, upholding the legacy he has built through his performance is very important to him, saying:

"So, I always look to make a statement because in and out of ONE Championship, people are going to know my name, people are going to know my legacy, and I think that’s the most important thing for us as fighters.”

It is the same mindset he is carrying at ONE 172 as he makes another go at the currently vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title. He will battle fellow contender Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan in the contest, one of five world title matches on offer at the stacked event.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Adriano Moraes prides himself in resilience

Part of the legacy that Adriano Moraes has built in ONE Championship is his ability to bounce back from any adversity or setback. He said he is very proud of it and seeks to continue living up to it moving forward.

He moved to highlight in an interview with The Fight Bananas Show on YouTube in line with his scheduled match at ONE 172, saying:

"It's like I said before, my story is an example to never give up, you know. Sometimes you can go down, but the most important thing is to go and stand up and look forward to achieving that goal again. That's what Adriano Moraes' career is all about."

Moraes has been competing in ONE Championship since 2013 and has compiled a winning record of 11-5.

