"I will be submitting him again" - Adriano Moraes predicts "the same result" in Yuya Wakamatsu redo at ONE 172 in Japan

Brazilian mixed martial artist Adriano Moraes is confident he'll pull a 2-0 lead over Yuya Wakamatsu the best way he knows how – via submission.

'Mikinho' makes the long walk to the ONE circle for the 16th time in his career when ONE Championship heads to the Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Alongside several interesting matchups, all eyes will be on this rematch as the victor will walk away with the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

While many see this as an evenly stacked matchup, with Wakamatsu's form potentially making him a favorite, Adriano Moraes, currently the top-ranked contender, doesn't see any way he fails to walk out of the iconic venue to kickstart his fourth reign as the divisional king.

With his suffocating guillotine choke win over Wakamatsu at ONE X still fresh in his memory, the Brazilian plans to rely on the same tactics to get the job done.

The American Top Team and Constrictor Team martial artist told ONE Championship:

"This fight is going to be the same result because I'm going to fight even better than our last fight, and I will be submitting him again, for sure."

Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu is one of five world title contests set for the promotion's hotly anticipated return to "The Land of the Rising Sun."

Combat fight fans who do not want to miss any of the action can head over to watch.onefc.com to purchase the PPV for the March 23 bill.

Watch Moraes' submission win over Yuya Wakamatsu here:

Yuya Wakamatsu ready for war vs. Adriano Moraes

While history suggests that he'll have it all to do at ONE 172, Yuya Wakamatsu is more than ready to dish out a career-defining display and head back to Tokyo with 26 pounds of gold in his suitcase.

In a recent Instagram post, 'Little Piranha' revealed that he has his weapons locked in to secure his fourth successive win in the promotion. He wrote:

"23 days until the final battle ⚔️ I sharpen my sword and wait."

