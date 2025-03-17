Tawanchai PK Saenchai has proven to be one of the best strikers on the planet today, but he says he's not done evolving.

Ad

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is looking to add "two-sport world champion" to his list of accomplishments when he takes on Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. The event is set to take place on Sunday, March 23 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans in the US and Canada, as well as the rest of the world, can watch this monumental pay-per-view event via watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tawanchai is currently riding an insane nine-fight win streak that includes two kickboxing victories over veterans Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut. Heading into his third and arguably his biggest fight in the sport yet, the PK Saenchai standout said he will add to his favorite weapons when he takes on Noiri.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"The push kicks and the kicks. Those are my favorites. But I am altering my style to Muay Mat style, so I’m focusing on my punches."

Ad

Typically known as a Muay Femur fighter, the 25-year-old uses his length and kicks to deal damage while avoiding it for himself. However, with a shift to Muay Mat style, which is a more aggressive, punch-heavy style, could make the Thai superstar an even more dangerous fighter if he could incorporate it with his current strengths.

Tawanchai keeps his guard up against Masaaki Noiri

With Tawanchai PK Saenchai riding a hot streak, fans are naturally inclined to pick him to win easily against Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

After all, the Japanese star just scored his breakthrough win in the promotion following two disappointing losses that went the distance.

Ad

Make no mistake though, Noiri has 50 wins under his belt in kickboxing and is a former two-division champion in the prestigious K-1 promotion.

Given his resume, Tawanchai told SCMP MMA that while he is a bit surprised to fight him for a belt this early in his promotional run, Noiri is certainly a dangerous rival because of his experience.

"Yes, I’m surprised [that I'm fighting him], but I do understand that he’s one of the top fighters in Japan. He’s very famous, so of course, I cannot underestimate him."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.