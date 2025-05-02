  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I always come faster and stronger” - Isi Fitikefu unzafed by former champ Zebaztian Kadestam’s notorious reputation 

“I always come faster and stronger” - Isi Fitikefu unzafed by former champ Zebaztian Kadestam’s notorious reputation 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 02, 2025 07:36 GMT
Isi Fitikefu (left) and Zebaztian Kadestam (right)
Isi Fitikefu (left) and Zebaztian Kadestam (right)

Zebaztian Kadestam has spent years building a reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE Championship with his knockout power and a relentless, forward-marching style. With a terrifying 100 percent finish rate, he has made a career out of flattening his opponents.

Ad

But when Isi Fitikefu looks across the cage at ONE Fight Night 31, he will only see someone to take out. He said as much in the pre-fight interview:

"He's going to be smart. He's a veteran. He knows what he's doing. I'm going to be smart, sharp. Like I always say, I always come faster and stronger, pretty much. All right."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the full interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

"Bigger, better, faster" Isi Fitikefu all in to upset Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31: "It's kill or be killed"

While Zebaztian Kadestam comes in with the edge in experience and name value, Isi Fitikefu brings the kind of mindset that can flip a fight on its head.

So is evident when he bounced back after stumbling in his promotional debut with a split decision loss. Going into ONE Fight Night 31 tonight, the Australian-Tongan brawler is riding back-to-back wins and aiming to take down Kadestam to bring that up to a three-fight win streak.

Ad
"Every time I'm coming in, I'm coming bigger, better, faster, hungrier," he said. "My mentality has been always the same. It's kill or be killed. And I'm not the one getting killed."

Like many others, Fitikefu is dreaming of making it big and becoming a world champion. And by taking Kadestam out, he hopes he'll be one step closer to contesting the reigning ONE welterweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee, for his throne.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place at 9 PM Eastern Time on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications