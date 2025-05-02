“I always come faster and stronger” - Isi Fitikefu unzafed by former champ Zebaztian Kadestam’s notorious reputation 

Zebaztian Kadestam has spent years building a reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE Championship with his knockout power and a relentless, forward-marching style. With a terrifying 100 percent finish rate, he has made a career out of flattening his opponents.

But when Isi Fitikefu looks across the cage at ONE Fight Night 31, he will only see someone to take out. He said as much in the pre-fight interview:

"He's going to be smart. He's a veteran. He knows what he's doing. I'm going to be smart, sharp. Like I always say, I always come faster and stronger, pretty much. All right."

Watch the full interview below:

"Bigger, better, faster" Isi Fitikefu all in to upset Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31: "It's kill or be killed"

While Zebaztian Kadestam comes in with the edge in experience and name value, Isi Fitikefu brings the kind of mindset that can flip a fight on its head.

So is evident when he bounced back after stumbling in his promotional debut with a split decision loss. Going into ONE Fight Night 31 tonight, the Australian-Tongan brawler is riding back-to-back wins and aiming to take down Kadestam to bring that up to a three-fight win streak.

"Every time I'm coming in, I'm coming bigger, better, faster, hungrier," he said. "My mentality has been always the same. It's kill or be killed. And I'm not the one getting killed."

Like many others, Fitikefu is dreaming of making it big and becoming a world champion. And by taking Kadestam out, he hopes he'll be one step closer to contesting the reigning ONE welterweight MMA world champion, Christian Lee, for his throne.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place at 9 PM Eastern Time on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

