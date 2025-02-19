“I always consider myself a favorite” - Kade Ruotolo beaming with confidence ahead of his third MMA fight at ONE 171

Fans were curious about how Kade Ruotolo's prodigious grappling skills would translate into mixed martial arts.

Needless to say, the 22-year-old BJJ ace lived up to the hype and more after back-to-back first-round submission wins.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion shook up the 170-pound MMA ranks after making easy work of Blake Cooper and Ahmed Mujtaba last year.

Given how easily he dispatched his last two foes, Ruotolo is once again favored to make it three wins in a row in his third appearance in four-ounce gloves at ONE 171: Qatar this coming Thursday.

The youngest ADCC world champion will duke it out with the undefeated Nicolas Vigna in a three-round lightweight MMA contest inside Lusail Sports Arena.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post during his pre-event interview, the uber-confident Kade Ruotolo says he always views himself as having the upper hand in all of his matches.

"I think, in my own mind, I always consider myself a favorite. You gotta be right? From a confidence standpoint. So yeah, internally for me, I think I’m the favorite coming into it. On the outside perspective, that could be varied. He’s got more MMA experience, I’ve got more of the grappling experience. So..yeah, I think safe to say [I’m the favorite]."

ONE 171: Qatar will air live on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com

Kade Ruotolo reveals what he must watch out for the most against Nicolas Vigna

While not a household name like Kade Ruotolo, Nicolas Vigna has had a solid start in his MMA career, crafting a perfect 7-0 slate.

The 34-year-old Argentinian prefers to keep things on the feet and uses his dynamite fists to score some impressive stoppage victories.

In the same interview, the Atos standout says he'll be mindful of 'El Paisa's striking abilities.

"To be honest, not a whole lot [that I know about him]. I know he's got a solid right hand. He's knocked out a lot of people with it."

Watch the Bangkok Post's ONE 171 pre-fight interviews:

