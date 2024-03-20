"I was always a fan of his" - Nico Carrillo confesses that he's long admired Jonathan Haggerty's journey in ONE Championship

Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo is impressed with the way that British striker Jonathan Haggerty has carved his path towards success in ONE Championship. However, when they cross paths in the circle, he plans to set aside his admiration for 'The General'.

Of late, Haggerty has taken his ONE journey to greater heights, willing his way to back-to-back title conquests last year to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king. Prior to it, he held the flyweight Muay Thai gold.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nico Carrillo moved to highlight the impressive journey that Haggerty has had in ONE Championship, while also giving an idea on what would happen in a possible showdown between them.

The 'King of the North' shared:

"I've never actually really thought of fighting [Haggerty] or anything like that until obviously he went up to bantamweight. But like I said, I was always a fan of his. I believe in this saying, 'Clap for other people until it's your turn.' You know what I mean? I believe that's what I've done."

Check out what he had to say below:

Nico Carrillo is actually building something solid as well in his ONE campaign since making his promotional debut in April last year, winning his first three fights, the last one over Thai legend Nong-O Hama back in December by knockout in the second round.

Meanwhile, Haggerty was last in action on Feb. 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, successfully defending his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 19 can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Nico Carrillo looking forward to battling Jonathan Haggerty in title clash this year

Steadily building his stock as a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender, Nico Carrillo is looking forward to having his title shot, preferrably this year, against the reigning divisional king, Jonathan Haggerty.

The 25-year-old Glasgow, Scotland, native has racked up three straight knockout victories to begin his ONE Championship journey. It is something he looks to build on as he makes a push for the world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post late last year, Nico Carrillo asserted that a title showdown with Haggerty is something that has to happen this year, even describing it as going to be fairytale-like.

He said:

"It's a fairytale. It has to happen. It cannot not happen..."

Haggerty successfully defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a third-round TKO of Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo last month.

He said he welcomes all-comers for his world title, which could very well be Carrillo next.