“Looking forward to putting a full stop on him” - Jonathan Haggerty determined to shut Nico Carrillo up in potential meeting

Up-and-coming combat sports stars are always on the lookout to improve their standing both in the eyes of the fans, as well as promotions, as they aim to break through and eventually compete for a world championship.

In ONE Championship, there is a healthy stream of rising stars that could potentially be next in line for a ONE world championship shot and Nico Carrillo is one such star that immediately comes to mind.

The Scottish Muay Thai star already has three finishes to his name in ONE Championship, punctuated by an improbable knockout of the legendary and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama this past December.

That victory, plus his TKO outings against Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai propelled him to be ranked as the number one fighter in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division. This seemingly sets up a potential clash with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, ‘The General’ opened up on the possibility of fighting ‘The King of the North’ soon:

“Not sure if it’s going to be next or not, but it'll be a great fight, looking forward to it, looking forward to putting a full stop on him.”

Watch the full interview with Jonathan Haggerty below:

Jonathan Haggerty to headline ONE Fight Night 19

Before the English combat sports star trains his eyes towards Carrillo, he will first need to defend his spot atop the division by defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Set to face Lobo on Friday, February 16, Haggerty appears to be in the best shape of his career thus far ahead of the main event matchup.

ONE Fight Night 19 emanates from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.