World title defenses are as exciting as they come as the classic tale of the hungry challenger going up against the unstoppable champion becomes the main story, and two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty wants to remain at the top.

‘The General’ is once again headed to the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

With the bout taking place on February 16, Haggerty is only about three Fridays away from one of the biggest fights in his career, as Lobo had just displayed terrifying knockout power against Saemapetch Fairtex.

Haggerty is not one to be pushed around, though, as he holds a five-fight winning streak dating back to December 2020 and knocked out his last two opponents in the form of ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade and the legendary Nong-O Hama.

Despite being four years younger than Lobo, the 30-year-old Haggerty appears to be in peak fighting condition after showcasing his efforts in training:

“3 weeks to go! #Andstill #champchamp Undisputed 🤴🏼”

Felipe Lobo smells a knockout

The third-ranked contender in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, ‘The Demolition Man’ is as tough as they come inside the ONE Circle and actively seek out the best fighters.

Lobo’s skills are nothing to be scoffed at after taking Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Saemapetch, and Nong-O to their absolute limit despite losing to Nong-O.

With the opportunity to become a ONE world champion in his grasp, the Brazilian star will stop at nothing to prove that he belongs on the world stage and wants another knockout under his belt - this time against Haggerty.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.