“I always turned them down” - Conor McGregor opens up on his Hollywood “enemies” due to probable fallout with big-shot directors

Conor McGregor recently opened up about his transition to Hollywood and noted that he has likely already made a few enemies with directors.

The former two-division UFC champion is set to make his film debut as Knox in the upcoming 'Road House' remake, which is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. While speaking to TotalFilm ahead of the film's release, the Irishman mentioned that he believes that he has made enemies after rejecting past offers to appear in films. He said:

"I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb...I've had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies...and over and over, they'd come to me, and I always turned them down...I'd leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don't really know of because I had said, 'I might do it'." [h/t MMA Fighting via TotalFilm]

It will be interesting to see whether McGregor's performance in 'Road House' will result in more film offers coming his way or if his aspirations in Hollywood will be slightly more difficult due to his history of backing out of past projects.

Check out the 'Road House' trailer below:

Conor McGregor sounds off on Ireland election

Conor McGregor has not held back his criticism of Irish politicians and most recently sounded off on the upcoming election on Mar.8th.

The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account and informed his Irish followers what they needed to do in order to keep government officials accountable. He mentioned that the public has been misled and that they should strongly consider a "no/no vote". He wrote:

"We all smell a rat. Fu*k me and fu*k you too, if you are that way inclined. I don’t care. This is a NO/NO vote. Default position alone at this time is if they say yes, we say no. Point blank. After that we can figure it out. “Yes” there is just too much off about it. “No” it is what it is...They are dangling a “vote yes and we will look after you” type of a promise. Fu*k off, look after us now...Vote NO / NO. March 8th.

McGregor's tweet regarding Ireland election [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]