"I appreciate his kind words" - When Brandon Moreno reacted to Conor McGregor recognizing his work and performance

UFC superstar Conor McGregor once showered praise on former flyweight king Brandon Moreno on social media.

At UFC 277, Moreno locked horns against Kai-Kara France in the co-main event for the interim flyweight title. The fight took place in July 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. 'The Assassin Baby' emerged victorious in that encounter via third-round TKO.

After the fight, McGregor uploaded a voice note on 'X' that said:

"That Mexican [Brandon Moreno] is a little animal of a thing. And so is the little New Zealander [Kai Kara-France] also, two goers, two proper goers from completely different parts of the world. Two different people. But the two are the same in their own way. It was great to watch that bout. A really great bout. And the little Mexican sombrero, you gotta give it to him. Rocking into the arena with the chick on the arm, campeon! Numero uno, numero one, what do you say? Campeon, el campeon!"

Moreno later did an interview with MMA Junkie in Spanish, where he responded to the Irishman's praise:

"Conor is super famous and super important in the space, and I appreciate his kind words, regardless of whether I agree or not with the way he’s having his lifestyle in recent years. It’s undeniable everything that he has done in the sport and for the sport. So for someone to say that about you, it’s well appreciated and special for me."

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Conor McGregor?

Brandon Moreno is all set to return to action as he will compete at the upcoming UFC event on Feb. 24. 'The Assassin Baby' will lock horns against Brandon Royval in a five-round main event, which will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The fight will be a rematch as the two first competed at UFC 255, where Moreno emerged victorious via first-round knockout.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has long been expected to fight Michael Chandler upon his return to the octagon. In a video uploaded to social media, the Irishman claimed that the encounter would take place during International Fight Week in June.

Despite McGregor's comments, UFC has not yet made any official announcement regarding the fight.