“I appreciate and respect Angela's decisions” – Ham Seo Hee offers her full support for Angela Lee 

Second-ranked ONE atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee understands what Angela Lee is going through is much bigger than fighting.

So much so, that ‘Hamzzang’ is setting her personal desire to challenge the reigning atomweight MMA queen aside. Hee vowed to support Lee in whatever conclusion she decides for her future.

Angela Lee, along with her brother and fellow ONE world champion Christian Lee, has been on a hiatus since the beginning of the year following the tragic passing of their sister Victoria Lee.

‘Unstoppable’ will reportedly make her first public appearance of the year at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. Ham will duel Stamp Fairtex for the interim atomweight MMA crown in the main event.

Lee is expected to address the crowd at Singapore Indoor Stadium and announce whether she’ll continue her decorated MMA career.

While Ham will be laser-focused on her quest to become a world champion that night, she first expressed a heartfelt message to Lee.

The 36-year-old South Korean star told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“No one can comprehend her thoughts and emotions fully. I absolutely appreciate and respect Angela's decisions. It would be nice if she said she's coming back and we will have a match, but I fully understand and respect her even if we don't.”

The MMA world was rocked to its core following the shocking death of 18-year-old Victoria Lee, who was considered one of the promotion’s brightest young stars. Even Ham was devastated by the unfortunate turn of events.

“Hearing the news was truly heartbreaking and sorrowful for me,” she added.

Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video is indeed a can’t-miss event and will determine the future one the atomweight MMA division moving forward.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch this event live on US Primetime free of charge.