"I have a bad feeling Jake might pull it off" - Michael Bisping predicts Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wants Tyron Woodley to defeat Jake Paul in their much-anticipated showdown on August 29. However, the Englishman isn't hugely confident about Woodley's chances of winning the fight.

According to Bisping, the MMA community has been criminally underestimating Jake Paul's boxing abilities heading into the fight against Woodley. Bisping admits that 'The Chosen One' is a great fighter but cannot say the same about his boxing skills.

Jake Paul was asked what level of boxer he is before his last fight - domestic, international, world class or elite…



[📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/CFSVr7JV1P — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 28, 2021

Bisping hailed Woodley's knockout power but admitted that, without kicks and takedowns, his boxing alone isn't good enough to finish Jake Paul. Bisping also spoke about Paul's reach and height advantages in the fight. According to 'The Count', 'The Problem Child' is the hungrier of the two fighters and, at 36 years of age, Woodley's skills have diminished:

"Tyron Woodley is a tremendous fighter. He's got knockout power but he's never been a boxer. Take away the kicking, take away the wrestling, and when you just leave him with his hands, how good is he? Jake Paul has a reach advantage that's significant in boxing. He has the height advantage, he is younger. I don't know if he's faster. I'd say Tyron's more explosive and probably has more raw power as well, but is the fire starting to dim?"

Bisping also acknowledged Jake Paul's grand ambitions for the future, including his interest in fighting Canelo Alvarez. Despite his reservations, 'The Count' ultimately picked Woodley for the win due to the two being friends:

"For Jake Paul, that fire is burning. he wants to be a champion. He is talking about Conor McGregor, he's talking about Canelo Alvarez, he is saying all the right things. For Tyron Woodley he is also saying the right things but he has to. His UFC career came to an end and he is looking to reinvent himself as a boxer. What's going to go down? I don't really know but I have a bad feeling that Jake Paul might just pull it off. But because I know Tyron and I am a friend of Tyron and I wish him all the best, I'm going to pick Tyron Woodley to win."

Tyron Woodley asks Jake Paul if he's on steroids

"Jake Paul's the ultimate clout chaser!"



"Do it the Masvidal way!"@malkikawa on Paul's words on @GamebredFighter 👀#PaulWoodley | BT Sport Box Office | August 29 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 28, 2021

In a recent face-to-face interaction with Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley asked the YouTube star if he's on steroids. Pointing to the "little bumps" on Jake Paul's face, Woodley said it seemed as if his opponent had been using prohibited substances.

