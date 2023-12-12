“I would beat his a**” – Jake Paul believes he’s eclipsed Conor McGregor as the top figure in combat sports

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have had their arguments in the past, and it doesn't look like they are about to stop anytime soon.

Recently, Paul made an appearance on DAZN Boxing's YouTube channel, where he played a round of Finish the Sentence.

At one point, one of the cards read 'A fight between me and McGregor would be' and 'The Problem Child' was asked to finish the sentence. He said:

"Pretty freaking massive. And entertaining. And fun. I would beat his a**. He won't fight me. At this point, it's funny how it went from me calling him out, to that seeming crazy, to now me being bigger in the sport than he is. Him knowing my skill level is greater than his in such a short amount of time. Life is crazy."

Check out the clip here (4:39 for Jake Paul's comments on McGregor):

Jake Paul has faced Nate Diaz, one of Conor McGregor's past opponents in the boxing ring, and has even claimed that he is the biggest fight for McGregor in combat sports.

With Paul signing with PFL and announcing plans to transition to MMA soon, we may very well see this matchup come to fruition.

Jake Paul announces that his fight vs. Andre August will be available for free on DAZN

Recently, 'The Problem Child' took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that his upcoming boxing match against Andre August, set for December 15th, will be available to watch for free on the DAZN app.

In the announcement video, his brother Logan Paul said:

"Listen here folks. My brother here is a prize fighter. That means he certainly ain't gonna fight for free, so don't get used to it. I tell you what, December 15th, grab your popcorn, grab your feastables, kick your feet up. Download DAZN and you watch Jake Paul fight for free. Build his reputation and record."

Then, the younger Paul brother took the mic to add:

"Shortly thereafter I will be going back to PPV fights and generate a bunch of money."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet