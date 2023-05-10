"I could beat one of those guys" - Sean O'Malley names Ryan Garcia among the two boxers he wants to fight in "5-6 years"

Sean O'Malley recently claimed that he could beat Ryan Garcia or Gervonta Davis in a potential boxing match. The UFC's No.2-ranked bantamweight envisions himself entering the boxing ring opposite two of the biggest names in the sport within five or six years.

O'Malley is one of the UFC's biggest stars and is widely known for his unique fashion sense and hairstyle. The 28-year-old shocked the MMA world when he secured a controversial decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280, cementing his status as a top-ranked contender in the division. 'Suga' is undefeated in his last five outings, last tasting defeat against Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Sean O'Malley now fancies his chances against two of the most high-profile pugilists in the world. In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the Montana native discussed potential future career moves and claimed:

"Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, those are two guys I could see myself potentially boxing in 5-6 years. I truly believe I could beat one of those guys."

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis recently fought each other in an exciting battle that ended with 'Tank' emerging victorious courtesy of a seventh-round body shot that stopped 'KingRy' in his tracks.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley is expected to fight Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title next. The bout is reportedly set to go down at a UFC event in August in Boston.

Sean O'Malley next fight: 'Suga' on facing Aljamain Sterling's weird techniques

Sean O'Malley is confident of getting his hand raised against Aljamain Sterling and recently claimed that the bantamweight champion can't surprise him with any of his techniques.

Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision at UFC 288 to retain his bantamweight title. After his win, the 'Funk Master' immediately called out O'Malley for his next challenge, and the two men engaged in a heated faceoff in the cage. The exact details of their highly anticipated title fight have not been officially announced yet.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sean O'Malley claimed he has the necessary tools to deal with Sterling's weird techniques and could "snipe" the champion. He stated:

"I believe I have the skill to get the job done. As far as a prediction... I'm gonna snipe this dude [Aljamain Sterling]... He's very funky, he walks forward and throws some, you know, some weird sh*t, off-balance sh*t. And you know, I'm gonna be ready for that, and that's where I'm gonna snipe him. I believe I have the tools to snipe him."

