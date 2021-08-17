"I have beat one of Nate's boys in sparring" - Jake Paul sends ominous warning to the Diaz brothers, says he's open to fighting them

Internet sensation Jake Paul has come out and claimed that he beat up one of Nate Diaz's teammates in a sparring session.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, 'The Problem Child' also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers.

"I beat up one of Nate's [Diaz] boys in sparring and you know, he just thinks he's just like a super-tough guy, I mean he is, but not in this world, not when you come into the squared circle. It's a whole different sport, buddy. So, he can get this smoke or his brother or both of them in one night. You know, I see the guys they're fighting, their striking ability and you know, it's whatever. So, I have to settle that beef," said Jake Paul.

The 24-year-old then went on to call out current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

"Same thing with Kamaru Usman... He and I have beef too, going back-and-forth on social media...all of these guys can get the smoke and I'm really about it. When I say anyone, anytime, anyplace, I mean it."

Check out MMA Fighting's interview with Jake Paul below:

Diaz and Paul have often fired shots at each other on social media. After thye Stockton native's fight at UFC 263, 'The Problem Child' put out a tweet saying that after winning his boxing bout against Tyron Woodley, he would finish Diaz too.

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

Before that, Diaz had posted a tweet asking Paul to be careful with his words.

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

Jake Paul's next fight will be against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul will fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29.

The fight will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be Paul's fourth walk to the squared circle. Woodley, on the other hand, will be making his professional boxing debut that night.

The 24-year-old has added a clause to his fight contract that will allow him to force a rematch against 'The Chosen One' if he loses.

Edited by Harvey Leonard