“I have become 20 years younger” – Anatoly Malykhin says he’s a new man after moving down to middleweight

When it comes to confidence, Anatoly Malykhin is beaming with it as he heads into his rematch against Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The two-division king embarks on a historic feat inside the Lusail Sports Arena next month, aiming to conquer ‘The Dutch Knight’s’ middleweight gold to become MMA’s first three-division world champion.

As tough as it sounds on paper, ‘Sladkiy’ has shown no signs of fatigue or worry before he makes his 205-pound debut against the Dutchman on ONE Championship’s debut show in Qatar.

If anything, the ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion, who turned 36 this past January, says he’s feeling more youngish after shredding some pounds to meet the middleweight limit.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin said:

“I've noticed only one change - I have become 20 years younger. That's for sure. I've never felt the way I feel now. I'm in great shape.”

Whether or not he packs the same ferocious knockout power or strength that took him to the top of two divisions remains to be seen, though.

Shifting down a couple of weight classes is no easy task, even for someone of his caliber.

However, as he’s proved time and time again on the global stage, the Golden Team representative never settles for anything less than pure dominance.

He is ready to maintain that same momentum, move to a pristine 14-0, and add another gold to his collection at ONE 166: Qatar.

Anatoly Malykhin believes he needs only one round to finish de Ridder on March 1

Dominance and confidence are a regular theme when Anatoly Malykhin competes on the global stage.

And the undefeated Russian slugger is certain, he’s going to bring that same exact package when he runs it back with the Combat Brothers affiliate next month.

In their first clash, ‘Sladkiy’s’ wrestling pedigree, alongside his blend of speed and power, allowed him to hand de Ridder a crushing defeat at the 4:35 mark of the fight.

During a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, the two–division king admits nothing has changed ahead of this showdown.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

“We have the same game, and the same grappling skills, but I still plan to finish him in the first round with my new game.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on March 1.