"I am become X, destroyer of twitter" - Tristan Tate reacts to Elon Musk renaming his popular social media platform

Tristan Tate has given his reaction following the news that Elon Musk is planning on changing the name and rebranding Twitter.

Musk, who completed his takeover of the social media platform in 2022 for $44 billion, announced yesterday that their plan is to move away from the name 'Twitter', changing it instead to 'X'.

He tweeted:

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all of the birds."

The Tesla CEO also confirmed that the logo would be changing as well as the URL:

"X.com now points to twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today."

The sudden and drastic changes to the popular social media platform have drawn an array of reactions from users, with controversial internet personality Tristan Tate recently weighing in.

Tate opted to share a meme of Elon Musk stood next to a Space X rocket and captioned the post that he was the "destroyer" of Twitter. He tweeted:

"Now I am become X, destroyer of Twitter."

Tristan Tate also made a bold claim about the rebrand by stating he expects the newly fledged 'X' to kill off Instagram, owned by Musk's rival Mark Zuckerberg.

"X will be an Instagram killer. Bookmark this."

Tristan Tate claims his bond with Andrew is stronger than Paul brothers

Tristan Tate recently revealed the reasons he believes his brotherly bond with Andrew Tate won't ever be eclipsed by the Paul brothers.

Both the Tates and the Pauls have shared a remarkably similar surgence on social media in recent years. All four have earned millions of followers, millions of dollars and all share experience in the fight game.

Despite the similarities, one part that Tristan Tate doesn't believe can be compared is their relationships. According to Tate, he and Andrew's fierce devotion to success will be greater than Jake and Logan Paul's. Speaking in a video on his Instagram, he said:

"I remember [Andrew Tate] being a very average kickboxer [and] telling me you were gonna be the world champ. And what did I say? You are gonna be the world champion...and he did it."

Andrew Tate has also recently praised their relationship, revealing that Tristan "proved" his loyalty during their time in prison. 'Cobra' said:

"He got thrown in jail purely for being my brother. And never for a fraction of a second did he even moan."

